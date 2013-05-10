CHICAGO May 10 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said on Friday that requiring big banks to hold
more and higher quality capital could help address the
"too-big-to-fail" problem in a way that stops short of demanding
a break-up of the firms.
"Certainly one direction that we could go forward would be,
in my view one constructive direction ... is through the capital
direction," Bernanke told a conference sponsored by the Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank. "Rather than arbitrarily saying that banks
could be no larger than such and such a size, for example, I
would argue that what we need to do is make sure that larger
institutions have to have more and better quality capital."