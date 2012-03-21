(Adds more from Bernanke on the dollar, on ECB policy)
WASHINGTON, March 21 The following are highlights from the
testimony on Wednesday of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee. The House panel's hearing is on the European debt crisis.
BERNANKE ON ECB PRINTING INFLATIONARY AMOUNTS OF MONEY:
"The ECB has been very clear that they are not going to be financing
sovereign debtors. And they have not. Their primary commitment is to the low
inflation rate - the 2 percent inflation rate - in the euro. I don't see any
necessity or even likelihood that the ECB would print inflationary amounts of
money in order to address a sovereign default."
BERNANKE ON DOLLAR REACTING TO INTEREST RATES:
"Our policies are achieving support for the economy without damaging the
value of the dollar. Going forward, as the economy strengthens over a period of
time, don't know exactly how long, obviously interest rates will go up to some
extent. The dollar will react to the change in interest rates. It will react to
expectations about growth in the United States. We think that meeting our
mandate of maximum employment and price stability is the best way to get a
strong dollar in the medium term."
BERNANKE ON DOLLAR STABILITY:
"With respect to the dollar. There are two definitions. One is the value of
the dollar in terms of other currencies... There the dollar has been pretty
stable. There has not been any real trend in the dollar over the last few years.
The other measure of the value of dollar is the inflation rate. And there also,
with some exception relating to gas prices, inflation has been low and stable."
BERNANKE ON PREFERRED DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO:
"I think the current levels (of debt) would be sustainable if they were
kept more or less constant relative to GDP. That's an important criteria. If we
could, over a period of years, get the debt-to-GDP ratio to some level like 75
percent and then over time you could begin to improve on that, I think that
would be a much better situation. But as it stands, the CBO (Congressional
Budget Office) projections show that, under current law, the debt-to-GDP ratio
begins to explode in the next couple of decades."
GEITHNER ON GERMANY'S CURRENCY ADVANTAGE:
"As part of the euro zone, they have benefited quite a bit from that
arrangement. First because they have sort of a export market that they have easy
access to. And secondly because the euro, which reflects the average of the
certain economic strengths of the euro zone, is probably weaker than a Deutsch
mark would be. Which means they have something of a currency advantage to some
extent in their ability to export."
"They avoided some of the sharp layoffs we saw in the United States and
their unemployment remained lower, in fact it is lower today than it was before
the crisis. And that in turn meant that their fiscal stresses haven't been quite
as great of the United States or some other countries. So they had a number of
things supporting their economy."
GEITHNER ON EUROPE'S NEED TO RESTORE GROWTH
"In Greece and Ireland and Portugal...there's really no alternative
available to them except to do this mix of very tough reforms across the board.
In the other countries in Europe...they have a bit more time and space to bring
a bit more care and balance to the path...
"What hurts the United States is a risk of a longer period of weak economic
growth in the major economies of Europe and that's why it's so important that as
they calm the financial tensions across Europe that they're able to shift some
of the attention, some of the focus in Europe to a broader strategy that would
make growth stronger across the continent.
BERNANKE ON OIL PRICES:
"From a purely GDP growth perspective, I think higher energy prices would
probably slow growth, at least in the short run."
GEITHNER TO REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D-MARYLAND) ON TREASURY OFFERING FANNIE
MAE, FREDDIE MAC FINANCIAL INCENTIVES FOR PRINCIPAL WRITE-DOWNS:
"There are certain cases where we think there is a pretty strong economic
case for principal reduction as part of a strategy to limit the future losses to
the GSEs."
"We have been having discussions with him (FHFA's Edward DeMarco) about how
to narrow the differences between us. But he will have to make these choices."
"Maybe on this question it will be better for me to come back and talk to
you in more detail about it separately. Maybe in a couple of weeks we could give
you a better sense about where he is going to come out."
