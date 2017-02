WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. consumer spending is still too weak to ensure a satisfactory rate of economic growth, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Th ursday.

"Right now, in terms of debt and consumption, we're still way low relative to the pattern before the crisis," Bernanke told students in the second of two lectures at The George Washington University. "We lack a source of demand to keep the economy growing." (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)