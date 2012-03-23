WASHINGTON, March 23 The Federal Reserve is
still working out how best to supervise large financial
institutions whose failure could cause domino effects across the
financial system, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
F rid ay.
Bernanke, in brief introductory remarks to a conference on
central banking, did not say anything about the outlook for the
economy or monetary policy. Analysts are watching particularly
keenly for any sign the Fed may be considering pulling forward
from late 2014 the timing of reversing ultra-low interest rates
in light of surprisingly good signs about the recovery.
The Fed and other regulators are still working out how to
use new authority they have been given following the 2007-2009
financial crisis, Bernanke said.
"Although much progress has been made, we are still at an
early stage of understanding how best to meet these new
macroprudential responsibilities," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)