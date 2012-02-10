(Adds details)
ORLANDO, Fla. Feb 10 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday issued a call to action to
restore U.S. housing markets, saying depressed house prices and
sales are a serious drag on the economic recovery.
"The state of housing has been an impediment to a faster
recovery," he told a home builders' conference. "We need to
continue to develop and implement policies that will help the
housing sector get back on its feet."
The Fed last month issued a paper discussing possible
remedies for the housing sector, some of which Bernanke touched
on in his speech.
That paper drew sharp criticism from some Republicans
in Congress, who accused the Fed of intruding on fiscal
policy.
Bernanke made the case that overly tight credit in
mortgage markets had undercut the effectiveness of the central
bank's aggressive efforts to stimulate growth.
In a typical recovery, a rebound in housing fuels
hiring and income gains, but that has not been the case this
time, the Fed chairman said. Recent declines in home prices have
slashed household wealth by as much as $7 trillion, he
said.
The U.S. housing recovery has been slow for a number of
reasons, Bernanke said. One is overly tight credit, he said, and
he called on lenders and regulators to look at rules and
practices that may hold back the origination of sound
mortgages.
An overhang of vacant homes and a glut of foreclosures
is also weighing on housing activity, Bernanke added. It could
make sense in some markets to turn some of the foreclosed homes
into rental properties, he said.
