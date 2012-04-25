WASHINGTON, April 25 Below are highlights from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference following the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday. > For a story on Fed's policy statement, see > TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts > FOMC statement from April 24-25 meeting > Instant view - Fed sticks to rate view: > Take a look on Fed policy

BERNANKE ON SEASONAL ADJUSTMENT ISSUES

"We are also looking at some of the seasonality issues that had arisen because of the unusually large recession in 2008 and 2009. So again that makes the data harder to interpret. I would advance the hypothesis that the increase in employment we have seen the last 5, 6 months might to some extent be greater than we expect going forward because it represented a one time catch up - undoing the very sharp layoffs in 2008 and 2009. That is only a hypothesis. We will have to see going forward if it is correct, then job gains will be somewhat less than the 250,000 a month that we have been seeing recently. But we don't know yet and I wouldn't draw to much conclusion from the March (payrolls) report.

BERNANKE ON WEATHER'S IMPACT OF ECONOMIC DATA

"The weather has probably affected a number of things, it probably brought forward some of the hiring so that it made perhaps January and February artificially strong and March perhaps artificially a little bit weak. It probably affected construction, manufacturing. There is a number of things that were probably affected to some extent by the unusually warm weather that we had this winter. And we are doing our best to try to adjust for that."

BERNANKE ON PART OF LABOR MARKET PARTICIPATION RATE BEING CYCLICAL:

"I would agree with the argument that a significant part of the decline over and above the downward trend in the participation rate is reflecting cyclical factors and should reverse when the economy gets stronger."

BERNANKE ON OPERATION TWIST AND END OF FED PURCHASES:

"The view that we have generally taken in the Fed, and for which I think the evidence is pretty good, is that it is the quantity of securities held by the Fed at a given time rather than the new purchases, the flow of new purchases, which is the primary determinant of interest rates. And if that theory is correct, then at such time that our purchases come to an end there should be relatively minimal effects on interest rates at that time. And that in fact has been generally our experience in previous episodes, where we have launched a program and then allowed it to come to a natural end. Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation, and if we believe the financial conditions for whatever reason are inconsistent with our economic objectives, then we will act to fix that. But again, our expectation is that at whatever point that our purchases end, and that financial markets, being quite forward-looking, will have anticipated that and the effects ought to be moderate."

BERNANKE ON MEANING OF 'EXCEPTIONALLY LOW RATES"

"One of the reasons that the language in the statement is sometimes a little vaguer than you would like is because we are trying to get a consensus among 17 or at least 10 people, and different members or participants in the FOMC might have somewhat different views on what exceptionally low means. Personally, I think it means something close to where we are now."

BERNANKE ON MONETARY POLICY BEING IN THE RIGHT PLACE:

"We see monetary policy as being approximately in the right place at this point based on the analysis we have been doing of the economy and the outlook. That doesn't mean we might not take further action, we are certainly prepared to take further action but for the time being it appears that we are more or less in the right place."

BERNANKE ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL EFFORTS:

"Progress has been made but obviously judging by market conditions, there is still more work to be done, and we are counting on our European colleagues to continue to follow through their commitments and to put very strong effort into addressing the remaining significant problems and concerns in Europe."

BERNANKE ON INFLATION AND UNEMPLOYMENT:

"There is no presumption even in our econometric models that you need inflation well above target in order to make progress in unemployment."

BERNANKE ON REVERSAL OF FINANCIAL MARKET IMPROVEMENT:

"In recent weeks we have seen more market stress arising from concerns about the fiscal positions of Spain and Italy, and we see more volatility in our own markets related to that so we are simply taking note of the fact that a portion of the improvement that we saw late last year early this year in the European financial markets and in our own financial markets has been reversed recently."

BERNANKE ON THE LOOMING FISCAL CLIFF:

"Well, I think we will have to take fiscal policy into account to some extent but I think it is very important to say that if no action were to be taken by the fiscal authorities the size of the fiscal cliff is such that there is I think absolutely no chance that the Federal Reserve could or would have any ability whatsoever to offset that effect on the economy."

BERNANKE ON INFLATION:

"The recent rise in gasoline prices has created a temporary bulge in headline inflation and overall inflation, but we expect that to pass through the system and assuming no new shocks in the oil sector - inflation ought to moderate to about 2 percent later this year."

BERNANKE ON FED TRANSPARENCY:

"We are continuing to work to become more transparent and we have a variety of things that we are looking at. So you will have to stay tuned for that, but again the committee was quite comfortable with the consensus that we have reported today."

BERNANKE ON FOMC CONSENSUS

"The committee had no difficulty coming to a consensus that the guidance that we gave is still appropriate. Again, if there is a substantial change in the economic outlook in either direction, then the guidance would change appropriately. But for now I think the committee is comfortable with the substantive statement that we put out."

BERNANKE ON HOUSING SECTOR's IMPACT ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:

"Most committee participants expect economic growth to remain moderate over the coming quarters and then to pick up gradually. Among other factors, and notwithstanding some signs of improvement, the ongoing weakness of the housing sector still represents a headwind for recovery. Strains in global financial markets, though less pronounced generally than last fall, continue to pose significant risks to outlook."

BERNANKE ON WHETHER THE FED WILL TAKE MORE ACTION:

"We have offered a guidance about the federal funds rate that goes into at least late 2014, so we have been very accommodative. And we remain prepared to do more as needed to make sure that this recovery continues and that inflation stays close to target. So in particular we will continue to assess ... the economic outlook looking at the risk whether or not unemployment is making sufficient progress towards its long-run normal level and whether inflation is remaining close to target and if appropriate and depending also on the assessment of the costs and risks of additional policy actions. We remain entirely prepared to take additional balance sheet actions if necessary to achieve our objectives. So those tools remain very much on the table and we would not hesitate to use them should the economy require that additional support."

BERNANKE ON ACCOMMODATIVE STANCE:

"Our intention is to maintain a highly accommodative stance on policy for the foreseeable future, and we remain able and willing to take further action if necessary." (Washington newsroom)