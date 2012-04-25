WASHINGTON, April 25 Below are highlights from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference following the Fed's policy meeting on
Wednesday.
BERNANKE ON SEASONAL ADJUSTMENT ISSUES
"We are also looking at some of the seasonality issues that had arisen
because of the unusually large recession in 2008 and 2009. So again that makes
the data harder to interpret. I would advance the hypothesis that the increase
in employment we have seen the last 5, 6 months might to some extent be greater
than we expect going forward because it represented a one time catch up -
undoing the very sharp layoffs in 2008 and 2009. That is only a hypothesis. We
will have to see going forward if it is correct, then job gains will be somewhat
less than the 250,000 a month that we have been seeing recently. But we don't
know yet and I wouldn't draw to much conclusion from the March (payrolls)
report.
BERNANKE ON WEATHER'S IMPACT OF ECONOMIC DATA
"The weather has probably affected a number of things, it probably brought
forward some of the hiring so that it made perhaps January and February
artificially strong and March perhaps artificially a little bit weak. It
probably affected construction, manufacturing. There is a number of things that
were probably affected to some extent by the unusually warm weather that we had
this winter. And we are doing our best to try to adjust for that."
BERNANKE ON PART OF LABOR MARKET PARTICIPATION RATE BEING CYCLICAL:
"I would agree with the argument that a significant part of the decline over
and above the downward trend in the participation rate is reflecting cyclical
factors and should reverse when the economy gets stronger."
BERNANKE ON OPERATION TWIST AND END OF FED PURCHASES:
"The view that we have generally taken in the Fed, and for which I think the
evidence is pretty good, is that it is the quantity of securities held by the
Fed at a given time rather than the new purchases, the flow of new purchases,
which is the primary determinant of interest rates. And if that theory is
correct, then at such time that our purchases come to an end there should be
relatively minimal effects on interest rates at that time. And that in fact has
been generally our experience in previous episodes, where we have launched a
program and then allowed it to come to a natural end. Of course, we will
continue to monitor the situation, and if we believe the financial conditions
for whatever reason are inconsistent with our economic objectives, then we will
act to fix that. But again, our expectation is that at whatever point that our
purchases end, and that financial markets, being quite forward-looking, will
have anticipated that and the effects ought to be moderate."
BERNANKE ON MEANING OF 'EXCEPTIONALLY LOW RATES"
"One of the reasons that the language in the statement is sometimes a little
vaguer than you would like is because we are trying to get a consensus among 17
or at least 10 people, and different members or participants in the FOMC might
have somewhat different views on what exceptionally low means. Personally, I
think it means something close to where we are now."
BERNANKE ON MONETARY POLICY BEING IN THE RIGHT PLACE:
"We see monetary policy as being approximately in the right place at this
point based on the analysis we have been doing of the economy and the outlook.
That doesn't mean we might not take further action, we are certainly prepared to
take further action but for the time being it appears that we are more or less
in the right place."
BERNANKE ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL EFFORTS:
"Progress has been made but obviously judging by market conditions, there is
still more work to be done, and we are counting on our European colleagues to
continue to follow through their commitments and to put very strong effort into
addressing the remaining significant problems and concerns in Europe."
BERNANKE ON INFLATION AND UNEMPLOYMENT:
"There is no presumption even in our econometric models that you need
inflation well above target in order to make progress in unemployment."
BERNANKE ON REVERSAL OF FINANCIAL MARKET IMPROVEMENT:
"In recent weeks we have seen more market stress arising from concerns about
the fiscal positions of Spain and Italy, and we see more volatility in our own
markets related to that so we are simply taking note of the fact that a portion
of the improvement that we saw late last year early this year in the European
financial markets and in our own financial markets has been reversed recently."
BERNANKE ON THE LOOMING FISCAL CLIFF:
"Well, I think we will have to take fiscal policy into account to some
extent but I think it is very important to say that if no action were to be
taken by the fiscal authorities the size of the fiscal cliff is such that there
is I think absolutely no chance that the Federal Reserve could or would have any
ability whatsoever to offset that effect on the economy."
BERNANKE ON INFLATION:
"The recent rise in gasoline prices has created a temporary bulge in
headline inflation and overall inflation, but we expect that to pass through the
system and assuming no new shocks in the oil sector - inflation ought to
moderate to about 2 percent later this year."
BERNANKE ON FED TRANSPARENCY:
"We are continuing to work to become more transparent and we have a variety
of things that we are looking at. So you will have to stay tuned for that, but
again the committee was quite comfortable with the consensus that we have
reported today."
BERNANKE ON FOMC CONSENSUS
"The committee had no difficulty coming to a consensus that the guidance
that we gave is still appropriate. Again, if there is a substantial change in
the economic outlook in either direction, then the guidance would change
appropriately. But for now I think the committee is comfortable with the
substantive statement that we put out."
BERNANKE ON HOUSING SECTOR's IMPACT ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:
"Most committee participants expect economic growth to remain moderate over
the coming quarters and then to pick up gradually. Among other factors, and
notwithstanding some signs of improvement, the ongoing weakness of the housing
sector still represents a headwind for recovery. Strains in global financial
markets, though less pronounced generally than last fall, continue to pose
significant risks to outlook."
BERNANKE ON WHETHER THE FED WILL TAKE MORE ACTION:
"We have offered a guidance about the federal funds rate that goes into at
least late 2014, so we have been very accommodative. And we remain prepared to
do more as needed to make sure that this recovery continues and that inflation
stays close to target. So in particular we will continue to assess ... the
economic outlook looking at the risk whether or not unemployment is making
sufficient progress towards its long-run normal level and whether inflation is
remaining close to target and if appropriate and depending also on the
assessment of the costs and risks of additional policy actions. We remain
entirely prepared to take additional balance sheet actions if necessary to
achieve our objectives. So those tools remain very much on the table and we
would not hesitate to use them should the economy require that additional
support."
BERNANKE ON ACCOMMODATIVE STANCE:
"Our intention is to maintain a highly accommodative stance on policy for
the foreseeable future, and we remain able and willing to take further action if
necessary."
