WASHINGTON, July 17 Below are highlights from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's prepared testimony on Tuesday on monetary policy and the U.S. economy to the Senate Banking Committee.

BERNANKE ON THE FED'S WILLINGNESS TO ACT:

"Reflecting its concerns about the slow pace of progress in reducing unemployment and the downside risks to the economic outlook, the Committee made clear at its June meeting that it is prepared to take further action as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery and sustained improvement in labor market conditions in a context of price stability."

BERNANKE ON THE LABOR MARKET:

"Issues related to seasonal adjustment and the unusually warm weather this past winter can account for a part, but only a part, of this loss of momentum in job creation."

BERNANKE ON CONSUMER CONFIDENCE:

"Although declines in energy prices are now providing some support to consumers' purchasing power, households remain concerned about their employment and income prospects and their overall level of confidence remains relatively low."

BERNANKE ON HEADWINDS TO THE RECOVERY:

"The recovery in the United States continues to be held back by a number of other headwinds, including still-tight borrowing conditions for some businesses and households, and the restraining effects of fiscal policy and fiscal uncertainty."

BERNANKE ON RISKS POSED BY EUROPE:

"Europe's financial markets and economy remain under significant stress, with spillover effects on financial and economic conditions in the rest of the world, including the United States. Moreover, the possibility that the situation in Europe will worsen further remains a significant risk to the outlook."

