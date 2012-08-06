WASHINGTON Aug 6 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Monday that although broad measurements of the
economy point to recovery, many people and businesses are facing
tough times.
"Even though some key aggregate metrics -- including
consumer spending, disposable income, household net worth, and
debt service payments -- have moved in the direction of
recovery, it is clear that many individuals and households
continue to struggle with difficult economic and financial
conditions," he said in prepared text.
Bernanke was speaking to a research conference on the topic
of economic measurement. He did not discuss the outlook for
monetary policy or refer to a report that the economy added a
more-than-expected 163,000 jobs in July even as the jobless rate
rose to 8.3 percent.
Bernanke said there have been interesting developments in
the field of the measurement of economic well-being. He cited
the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan's Gross National Happiness
index, which incorporates indicators such as level of education
and time spent in leisure activities, as an example of an
alternative survey.
More conventional economic measurements that bear on the
quality of life include income distribution, upward mobility,
job security, and buffers households have to protect against
financial shocks, he said.
"All of these indicators could be useful in measuring
economic progress or setbacks as well as explaining economic
decision making or projecting future economic outcomes," he
said.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)