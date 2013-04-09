By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 8 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday the central bank's periodic
bank stress tests have made the U.S. financial system more
resilient.
Contrasting the current state of U.S. banks to their
tattered condition in 2009 after the historic financial crisis,
Bernanke said the sector's rebound was positive for the broader
recovery given the importance of credit to economic growth.
"The resilience of the U.S. banking system has greatly
improved since then, and the more intensive use and greater
sophistication of supervisory stress testing, as well as
supervisors' increased emphasis on the effectiveness of banks'
own capital planning processes, deserve some credit for that
improvement," Bernanke told a conference on financial stability
sponsored by the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank.
In a speech that did not directly touch on the outlook for
the U.S. economy and monetary policy, Bernanke hinted at why the
central bank continues to pursue an extraordinarily easy
monetary policy.
"The economy is significantly stronger than it was four
years ago, although conditions are clearly still far from where
we would all like them to be," he said.
Asked about how he felt about loose monetary policy in other
advanced economies, Bernanke reiterated his view that it
generally benefits all the nations involved.
"Most of the world's major industrial economies are engaged
in expansionary monetary policy and on net I think that's
mutually constructive," he said.
STRESS TEST CRITICS
Some critics have argued the Fed's stress tests are not
sufficiently harsh, while banks have complained they do not
fully understand the central bank's methodology.
The Fed has released scores for major bank holding companies
that show how low their capital ratios would fall under proposed
plans for dividends and stock buybacks if "severely adverse"
economic conditions unfolded over the next two years.
Bernanke said providing too many details about the
methodology could lead banks to curtail their own internal
risk-management systems.
He argued U.S. financial institutions had bolstered their
balance sheets by raising more capital. However, he said too
many firms still rely too heavily on short-term sources of
funding, raising some potential for trouble.
"In the area of liquidity and funding, continued improvement
is still needed on some dimensions," he said. "Notably,
supervisors will continue to press banks to reduce further their
dependence on wholesale funding, which proved highly unreliable
during the crisis."
Bernanke said it was important the stress test scenarios
remain severe even as the economy improves so as to not generate
complacency.
The Fed was widely criticized in the wake of the global
financial crisis for missing the oncoming train wreck and being
too lenient on banks that took excessive risks.
The crisis led to a series of unpopular bailouts of
financial institutions that tarnished the central bank's
reputation.
In response to a question, Bernanke dismissed the notion
that financial reform had become too costly and burdensome. He
said the crisis itself made clear that reforms were needed,
adding the Fed routinely considers alternatives when
implementing new rules.