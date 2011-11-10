* Bernanke: Fed focused on growth and jobs

* Europe presents risk that could impact U.S.

* Fed bond buying not same as government spending-Bernanke (Adds details, background)

By Mark Felsenthal

FORT BLISS, Texas, Nov 10 Defending the Federal Reserve on the turf of his harshest critics, U.S. central bank chief Ben Bernanke said the Fed was "intently" focused on lowering unemployment and warned strains from Europe could trigger global economic shocks.

"For a lot of people, I know, it doesn't feel like the recession ever ended," Bernanke said at a town hall-style forum at an Army base outside of the Texas border town of El Paso.

"I'm not a believer in the Old Testament theory of business cycles. I think that if we can help people, we need to help people," he said.

The Fed, and Bernanke in particular, has drawn fire from conservatives fearful the central bank's aggressive easing of monetary policy could debase the U.S. dollar and send inflation soaring.

Two of the harshest critics are Texans and Republican presidential candidates -- Governor Rick Perry and Representative Ron Paul.

Paul authored a book titled "End the Fed," while Perry has equated Fed policy with treason and suggested Texans might treat Bernanke "pretty ugly" if he were to visit.

Bernanke, who met troops returning from Iraq at 2:45 a.m., used the military backdrop to defend the central bank's aggressive policies to promote growth and rebut charges it was recklessly spending government money.

Several soldiers asked how simmering euro zone sovereign debt turmoil might affect the U.S. economy, and Bernanke told them it was important European leaders contain the crisis, which some see as the main risk to the U.S. recovery.

"Although the Fed would obviously do all that we could to maintain stability and to keep monetary policy as easy as necessary to try to minimize the damage, I don't think we would be able to escape the consequences of a blow-up in Europe," he told an audience of 175 military personnel and family members.

WORKING ON A CRISIS

Bernanke, who has called the level of long-term unemployment in the United States a national crisis, made clear that policymakers were still preoccupied with lowering the 9 percent jobless rate, but he warned it will take time to bring it to more-normal levels.

"We at the Federal Reserve have been focusing intently on supporting job creation. Supporting job creation is half of our marching orders, so to speak," he said.

The Fed's other mandate is to keep inflation in check. Bernanke said inflation should moderate and remain close to the Fed's preferred level of 2 percent or a bit less for the foreseeable future.

The central bank cut benchmark borrowing costs close to zero in December 2008 and has bought more than $2.3 trillion in bonds to try to spur a more vigorous recovery.

Bernanke defended the Fed's unconventional bond-buying.

"It is important to understand that this type of activity isn't the same as government spending," he said, explaining that the central bank would either sell the securities back into the markets or hold them to maturity. He also pointed out that the Fed's portfolio earnings helped reduce the federal budget gap.

Bernanke came into office in 2006 vowing to throw more light on the operations of the long-secretive central bank. Many analysts think he accelerated his efforts in an attempt to politically insulate the Fed at a time anger at its policies was running high.

While Republicans have warned about the risks of inflation and a weakening of the dollar, Democrats have decried the Fed's support for big banks during the financial crisis.

Bernanke's first town-hall meeting was in July 2009 when anti-bailout anger was reaching a crescendo. Thursday's event was only his second.

Asked by Fox Business if he were campaigning for something as he greeted the troops arriving on the tarmac, Bernanke replied: "Absolutely not. I just want to talk to the troops."

At Fort Bliss, most members of the audience were dressed in olive camouflage fatigues. Bernanke's remarks were punctuated on occasion by the fussing and chattering of young children.

"The Federal Reserve is not perfect ... but at this point, if you look around the world, you see no alternative," he said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Tim Ahmann and Padraic Cassidy)