Japan stocks hit 2-week low in thin trade; Toyota underperforms
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
CLEVELAND, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the central bank might need to ease monetary policy further if inflation or inflation expectations fall significantly.
"It is something that we're going to be watching very carefully," Bernanke said in response to questions from the audience at a forum sponsored by the Cleveland Fed.
"If inflation falls too low or inflation expectations fall too low that would be something we have to respond to because we do not want deflation."
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting signs from the White House have left brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.