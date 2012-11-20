WASHINGTON Nov 20 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Tuesday that adopting numerical thresholds for
unemployment and inflation could be a "very promising" step to
develop the Fed's communication strategy, but stressed that it
was still under discussion.
"This is something we are looking at very carefully,"
Bernanke told the New York Economic Club after delivering a
speech, noting that it would help guide public expectations
about future Fed policy and the outlook for the U.S. economy.
"This is a very promising direction, we continue to look at
it," he said.