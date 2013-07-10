WASHINGTON, July 10 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank might have to "push back" if financial conditions tightened so much as to threaten the economy's progress.

"If financial conditions were to tighten to the extent that they jeopardized the achievement of our inflation and employment objectives, then we would have to push back against that," Bernanke said in answer to a question.

"I think there are some risks now that we have to pay attention to, but I think it's also the case that there are some positive factors that, with some luck, will generate somewhat faster growth and continued improvement in labor market conditions."