Sept 16 Traders are betting the Federal Reserve
will keep policy easier for longer now that former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers is out of the running to succeed Ben
Bernanke as chairman of the U.S. central bank.
Summers, a former top aide to President Barack Obama, was
widely regarded as likely to be more "hawkish" than current Vice
Chair Janet Yellen, who was also a candidate and is now deemed
the new front-runner. Obama has also said he was considering
former Fed vice chair Donald Kohn to succeed Bernanke, whose
second term expires in January.
Traders now give a 55 percent probability of the first rate
hike in December 2014, and 68 percent chance in January 2015,
according to CME Group's Fed Watch, which generates
probabilities based on the price of federal funds futures traded
at the Chicago Board of Trade. On Friday, traders saw a
better-than-even chance of the first increase in October 2014.
Summers' withdrawal on Sunday came in the face of mounting
opposition from within Obama's own Democratic Party. On Monday,
U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose as traders shifted
away from bets on Summers and toward Yellen, seen as a more
dovish policymaker.
"Summers was viewed by the market as someone who would
remove accommodation more quickly. He was pretty much priced
in," said John Brady, a managing director at Chicago-based RJ
O'Brien.
"It's the Fed chairman recalibration trade."
Four Democratic senators on the Senate Banking Committee
were expected to vote against Summers if he had been nominated
by the president.
The most recent statement of opposition came from Montana
Senator Jon Tester on Friday after markets closed. Tester is a
centrist Democrat and his opposition provided a strong signal of
the uphill climb a Summers' nomination would have faced.
Summers' decision to withdraw from consideration was
welcomed on Wall Street, where analysts said it removed the
uncertainty a bitter battle over the Fed chairmanship would have
caused. Stocks were trading higher. [.N}
Economists said Yellen would provide greater policy
continuity with the Bernanke-led Fed, which has been aggressive
in its efforts to bring the U.S. unemployment rate down.
The Fed has held the overnight federal funds rate near zero
since December 2008, and has more than tripled its balance sheet
to around $3.6 trillion, to lift the economy from recession and
foster stronger economic growth.
Fed policymakers begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday to
discuss the economic and policy outlook, and are widely expected
to slow the pace of their bond-buying stimulus from the current
rate of $85 billion a month.
While Fed officials have stressed that any cuts to the
program would not lead quickly to a rate hike, traders had
increasingly bet on an earlier Fed tightening as anticipation
for a reduction in the central bank's bond purchases grew.
If Yellen is not nominated, the move "will be perceived
negatively by the markets because it leaves the door open longer
on who will succeed Bernanke," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed
income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
"In the end, she (Yellen) is the best choice."