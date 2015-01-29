NEW YORK Jan 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve could
wait until September to raise interest rates as it sees risk of
further decline in inflation and slowing global growth, a top
bond investor at the world's biggest asset manager said on
Thursday.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy
setting group, said on Wednesday it will remain "patient" in
holding policy rates near zero.
"Using words such as solid growth and strong employment
gains would allow the Fed to continue down previously
telegraphed mid-year (June) lift-off, but recognizing the
near-term softness in inflation, combined with referencing
international conditions, provides the central bank with the
ability to wait until September to begin the lift-off process,"
Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed
income at BlackRock, said in a statement.
The New York-based firm has $4.32 trillion in assets under
management.
Still, the U.S. central bank's upgrade of its assessment of
jobs conditions and overall domestic growth on Wednesday
supported the view of a possible June rise from the Fed's
current near-zero rate target, Rieder said.
"Overall, the tone of the statement, and the lack of
dramatic change since December suggests to us that the Fed is
still likely looking to June for the base-case timing on policy
rate 'lift off.'" Rieder said.
"However, the risks to a mid-year move have increased with
the rise of myriad uncertainties internationally," he said.
He said there are growing risks from the Fed continuing its
near-zero rate policy, including distortion of asset prices,
even as other central banks loosen policy.
"Yet, excessive policy does hold the potential to do more
damage than good by staying too easy for too long," Rieder said.
While Rieder's view on a June rate hike is shared among many
Wall Street economists, some bond traders expect such a move in
the latter half of the year.
U.S. futures suggested traders expect October as the
earliest month when Fed might raise interest rates, according to
CME Group's FedWatch.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)