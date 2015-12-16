NEW YORK Dec 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
likely raise interest rates twice in 2016 following the first
rate hike in nearly a decade on Wednesday, said a top bond
manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager.
As expected, the U.S. central bank increased the target
range on the federal funds rate to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent,
from zero to 0.25 percent.
"In fact, we believe the path of rate increase is likely to
involve two rate hikes in 2016, after this initial December
move," Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of
fundamental fixed income, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)