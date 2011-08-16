WASHINGTON Aug 15 Columbia University professor and PIMCO executive Richard Clarida said on Monday he was not interested in a job on the U.S. Federal Reserve board and intended to remain in his current positions.

"While I hold the Federal Reserve Board in the highest regard, I am not a candidate to be a Federal Reserve Governor at this time," Clarida said in a statement on his Columbia University website.

The Wall Street Journal first reported late on Friday that Clarida had been identified by the White House as a top choice to fill one of two vacant seats on the Fed's powerful seven-member board and then reported on Monday that he wasn't interested in doing so. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Christopher Wilson)