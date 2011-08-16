WASHINGTON Aug 15 Columbia University professor
and PIMCO executive Richard Clarida said on Monday he was not
interested in a job on the U.S. Federal Reserve board and
intended to remain in his current positions.
"While I hold the Federal Reserve Board in the highest
regard, I am not a candidate to be a Federal Reserve Governor
at this time," Clarida said in a statement on his Columbia
University website.
The Wall Street Journal first reported late on Friday that
Clarida had been identified by the White House as a top choice
to fill one of two vacant seats on the Fed's powerful
seven-member board and then reported on Monday that he wasn't
interested in doing so.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Christopher
Wilson)