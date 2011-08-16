(Adds quote, details, background)

WASHINGTON Aug 15 Columbia University professor and PIMCO executive Richard Clarida said on Monday he was not interested in a job on the U.S. Federal Reserve board and intended to remain in his current positions.

"While I hold the Federal Reserve Board in the highest regard, I am not a candidate to be a Federal Reserve Governor at this time," Clarida said in a statement on his Columbia University website.

The Wall Street Journal first reported late on Friday that Clarida had been identified by the White House as a top choice to fill one of two vacant seats on the Fed's powerful seven-member board and then reported on Monday that he wasn't interested in doing so.

"At present, and for the foreseeable future, I shall remain fully engaged as a Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University and as Global Strategic Advisor for PIMCO," Clarida said. PIMCO is a global investment management and bond-trading firm.

The White House said last Friday, after the Journal report, that no decisions had been made about who would fill the two vacant Fed seats but didn't explicitly deny that Clarida was among "a range of highly qualified nominees" for the position.

The other person named by the Wall Street Journal on Friday was Jeremy Stein, a Harvard University specialist in finance. He has not given any indication about his degree of interest in the job, and could not be reached immediately for comment.

Stein, as well as Clarida, has prior experience in government. Both were seen as highly credible potential nominees for the Fed board seats. Stein served in the White House early in the Obama administration while Clarida was a Treasury official during the former George W. Bush administration.

The two open terms expire in January 2014 and January 2018. Respectively, they were last filled by Frederic Mishkin, who stepped down in 2008 and Kevin Warsh, who left the Fed at the end of March.

In June, the Fed forecast U.S. economic growth would average 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent this year. These figures were now looking optimistic, with the latest Reuters poll of economists projecting a much weaker 1.7 percent rate of expansion.

That puts an extra degree of focus on the candidates to fill the board seats since the U.S. central bank is struggling to support a frail economic recovery plagued by high unemployment despite aggressive use of unconventional monetary policy.

U.S. interest rates have been at effectively zero since the end of 2008, and the Fed has expanded its balance sheet to a record $2.9 trillion in an effort to stimulate lending.

Last week, the Fed announced that it currently intends to keep interest rates at such rock-bottom lows until at least the middle of 2013, underscoring just how glum officials have become about the medium-term outlook for U.S. growth.

