WASHINGTON Aug 15 Columbia University
professor and PIMCO executive Richard Clarida said on Monday he
was not interested in a job on the U.S. Federal Reserve board
and intended to remain in his current positions.
"While I hold the Federal Reserve Board in the highest
regard, I am not a candidate to be a Federal Reserve Governor
at this time," Clarida said in a statement on his Columbia
University website.
The Wall Street Journal first reported late on Friday that
Clarida had been identified by the White House as a top choice
to fill one of two vacant seats on the Fed's powerful
seven-member board and then reported on Monday that he wasn't
interested in doing so.
"At present, and for the foreseeable future, I shall remain
fully engaged as a Professor of Economics and International
Affairs at Columbia University and as Global Strategic Advisor
for PIMCO," Clarida said. PIMCO is a global investment
management and bond-trading firm.
The White House said last Friday, after the Journal report,
that no decisions had been made about who would fill the two
vacant Fed seats but didn't explicitly deny that Clarida was
among "a range of highly qualified nominees" for the position.
The other person named by the Wall Street Journal on Friday
was Jeremy Stein, a Harvard University specialist in finance.
He has not given any indication about his degree of interest in
the job, and could not be reached immediately for comment.
Stein, as well as Clarida, has prior experience in
government. Both were seen as highly credible potential
nominees for the Fed board seats. Stein served in the White
House early in the Obama administration while Clarida was a
Treasury official during the former George W. Bush
administration.
The two open terms expire in January 2014 and January 2018.
Respectively, they were last filled by Frederic Mishkin, who
stepped down in 2008 and Kevin Warsh, who left the Fed at the
end of March.
In June, the Fed forecast U.S. economic growth would
average 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent this year. These figures
were now looking optimistic, with the latest Reuters poll of
economists projecting a much weaker 1.7 percent rate of
expansion.
That puts an extra degree of focus on the candidates to
fill the board seats since the U.S. central bank is struggling
to support a frail economic recovery plagued by high
unemployment despite aggressive use of unconventional monetary
policy.
U.S. interest rates have been at effectively zero since the
end of 2008, and the Fed has expanded its balance sheet to a
record $2.9 trillion in an effort to stimulate lending.
Last week, the Fed announced that it currently intends to
keep interest rates at such rock-bottom lows until at least the
middle of 2013, underscoring just how glum officials have
become about the medium-term outlook for U.S. growth.
Fed board members all get permanent votes on the central
bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
