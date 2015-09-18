By Richard Leong and Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, Sept 18
decision not to raise interest rates on Thursday is giving
investors a green light to buy bonds on the view that the
central bank won't move for some time.
Some of the biggest bond firms won bets that short-to-medium
dated U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds would
gain if the Fed backed away from its already lukewarm stance to
hike interest rates by year-end.
Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income
at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager with
$4.7 trillion in assets under management, told Reuters: "I had
thought that investment-grade credit had very limited value for
the past few years, but some of these spread levels are very
attractive right now."
He said he is buying investment-grade corporate credit,
particularly in the industrial sector, which is generating
increased supply.
With risk premiums on investment-grade corporate bonds - the
difference between yields on those bonds and comparable
government debt - hovering near their highest in
three-and-a-half years, Rieder and other top bond managers
expect that spread to narrow in a low-rate and low-inflation
climate, enhancing their overall returns.
European bonds are also worth a look, Rieder said.
The Fed's wary global view due to troubles in China and
emerging markets might cause the European Central Bank to step
up its stimulus in a bid to protect the euro zone economy,
strategists said.
Some, such as Doubleline Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach, have
been buying U.S. Treasuries, favoring five-year notes, saying
"There is not enough global growth to go around and the Fed
realizes it."
Gundlach was referring to China's devaluation of its
currency in August amid signs that the country's economy - the
world's second-largest - is slowing down.
Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Thursday at a press
conference following a two-day policy meeting: "Developments
that we saw in financial markets in August, in part, reflected
concerns that there was downside risk to Chinese economic
performance and perhaps concerns about the deftness in which
policy makers were addressing those concerns."
Other bond managers including John Bellows at Pasadena,
California-based Western Asset Management, which has $453
billion in assets, said he anticipates bigger profits by owning
more longer-dated Treasuries, rather than shorter-dated issues,
given the tame inflation environment and the likelihood the Fed
will eventually raise short-term rates, even if it doesn't
happen this year.
"We prefer our duration exposure further out the curve,"
Bellows said.
Heading into the Fed meeting, short-dated bond yields rose
as some investors anticipated a rate increase. The two-year
note's yield climbed to 81 basis points, highest in
four-and-a-half years.
RIGHT CALL PAYS OFF
Investors put $1.1 billion into Treasuries funds in the week
ended Sept. 16, the sixth consecutive week of inflows, according
to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Some of the biggest bond firms that anticipated the Fed to
leave policy rates near zero on Thursday scored gains, beating
rivals who bet on the central bank to raise rates for the first
time in nearly a decade.
Dan Ivascyn, Group CIO of bond giant Pimco, told Reuters on
Friday that the Newport Beach, Calif.-firm added U.S. Treasuries
in various maturities ahead of the Federal Reserve decision this
week.
That positioning helped its flagship Pimco Total Return
Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, post a one-week
return ended Sept. 17 of 0.26 percent, surpassing 92 percent of
their peers.
Barclays' U.S. Aggregate bond index, which is the most
widely followed U.S. bond market benchmark, racked up a 0.49
percent gain on Thursday, its biggest one-day rise since early
July.
On the same day, the two-year Treasury note yield
fell 11 basis points, the steepest one-day decline since
December 2010. U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds gained 0.65
percent, its biggest single-day rise since early July, according
to an index compiled by Barclays.
With Fed's rate hike up in the air again, BlackRock's Rieder
said investors it is paramount for investors to stay nimble as
financial markets will remain volatile.
"You have to be more tactical and more flexible," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel. Editing by David
Gaffen and John Pickering)