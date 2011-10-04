* Lawmaker wants to pare Fed's mandate on full employment

* Fed would also focus on maintaining dollar's value

* Lawmakers criticize Fed for failing to lift economy (Recasts, adds details, background)

By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON , Oct 4 Republican lawmakers put the Federal Reserve on notice on Tuesday they intend to press ahead with attempts to strip the central bank of its jobs mandate and focus its policy solely on fighting inflation.

While their efforts appear unlikely to gain much traction in a politically divided Congress, the verbal attacks underscore the Fed's political vulnerability as it wades deeper into unorthodox territory in buying and selling bonds to accelerate a weak economic recovery.

Representative Kevin Brady, a Republican from Texas, told Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he plans to introduce legislation to narrow the Fed's mandate to maintaining price stability and protecting the value of the dollar.

The Fed is unusual among major central banks in having full employment as one of its mandates, put in place in the late 1970s. Most central banks are only charged with focusing on inflation. The responsibility for the United States's dollar policy rests with the U.S. Treasury.

"History proves the best way for the Federal Reserve to maximize employment is to focus on long-term price stability," said Brady, vice chairman of the congressional Joint Economic Committee, which held Tuesdays hearing.

Brady would also require the Fed to publicly announce an inflation target. Bernanke has considered an explicit inflation target as a way to assure investors of the U.S. central bank's commitment to stable prices.

Brady's initiative marks the latest salvo against the Fed. Texas Governor Rick Perry, a Republican presidential candidate, recently shocked Wall Street by calling it "treasonous" for the Fed to ease credit conditions further.

His Republican opponent, front-runner Mitt Romney, has said he would not reappoint Bernanke. Bernanke was initially named as Fed chairman by President George W. Bush, another Republican.

Republican leaders sent an open letter to the Fed during its last policy meeting telling it to refrain from further monetary measures, warning that they could harm the economy. The Fed ignored the warning.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Republican Senator Mike Lee said the Fed may be failing in its mandate.

"I wonder whether some action ought to be taken to remedy that or at least to bring the mandate more into line with reality," he said.

Republican lawmakers have faulted the Fed policies for failing to engineer a more robust recovery. They have suggested aggressive measures to boost growth may have backfired and contributed to slow growth and high unemployment, and also risk sparking an inflationary outburst.

"It's reasonable to suggest that monetary policy is having some inflationary pressures," said Representative Mick Mulvaney, also a Republican.

BILLS MULTIPLY

Brady's idea is similar to a measure proposed in November 2010 by two Republican lawmakers angry over the Fed's $600 billion bond-buying plan aimed at boosting the economy.

The Fed has kept benchmark rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in securities to spur economic activity. In August it said it was prepared to hold rates exceptionally low through mid 2013, and last month it said it would will rebalance its portfolio with longer-term securities to push longer-term interest rates lower.

The U.S. central bank has ignored the barrage of criticism from politicians over its latest policies.

Bernanke told lawmakers that he believes the dual mandate -- inflation and full employment -- has worked well on balance, although he is ready to pursue policy as Congress legislates. Inflation has consistently been at or close to the Fed's preferred rate of 2 percent or a little bit below, he said. The country's lofty 9.1 percent unemployment rate was caused by the financial crisis, and any blame the Fed deserves for the crisis is due to lax oversight, not monetary policy, he added.

Barney Frank, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees the Fed, has proposed making the Fed's 12 regional presidents subject to appointment by the U.S. president and Senate confirmation. The regional presidents currently are picked by local business people and community representatives.

The seven seats on the Fed's Governing Board -- including the Fed chairman and vice chairman -- are already subject to presidential appointment and Senate confirmation. (Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Stella Dawson; Editing by Leslie Adler)