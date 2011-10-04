WASHINGTON Oct 4 An economic leader in the
U.S. Congress on Tuesday suggested stripping the Federal
Reserve of its mandate to maximize employment, leaving it to
focus on monetary policy, and said he would soon introduce a
bill to shrink the central bank's responsibilities.
"While some may mistakenly claim that a single mandate
means maximizing employment is unimportant, history proves the
best way for the Federal Reserve to maximize employment is to
focus on achieving long-term price stability," said Texas Rep.
Kevin Brady at a hearing of the Joint Economic Committee.
"Monetary policy affects prices. In contrast, budget, tax
and regulatory policies affect real output and jobs," he also
said.
Brady said Congress also needs to change how the U.S.
dollar's exchange rate works and that the responsibility should
be moved to the central bank.
"By controlling the money supply, the Federal Reserve
directly affects the foreign exchange value of the U.S. dollar.
Moreover, swings in exchange rates influence domestic prices,"
he said.
The Federal Reserve has had a dual mandate to achieve price
stability and full employment for more than 30 years. With the
national unemployment rate refusing to fall below 9 percent,
some questioned how effective the central bank can be in
getting unemployed Americans back to work.
Brady said his legislation would also address the issue of
inflation.
"Under a single mandate, the Federal Reserve would publicly
announce an inflation target (and) the Federal Reserve would
retain full operational independence from both Congress and the
President to achieve that inflation target," he said.
The statements came as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testified
before the committee, which is made up of equal membership from
both chambers of Congress and both parties.
Republicans, who are more skeptical of the Federal
Reserve's authority, control the House of Representatives and
could welcome Brady's legislation. Democrats still control the
Senate and may be colder to the prospects of a bill limiting
the opportunities to address the jobs problem.
