By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, June 2 It may be impossible for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates until the rest of the
world economy improves, Fed board member Lael Brainard said on
Tuesday, in the most direct acknowledgement yet of how weak
global markets could handcuff the U.S. central bank.
Brainard, who is hyper-attentive to the impacts of
globalization given her prior role as head of international
affairs at the U.S. Treasury, sketched out a world in which a
strong dollar, weak overseas demand, and even Chinese wage rates
were holding back the U.S. recovery and potentially slowing the
Fed's progress towards more normal monetary policy.
Absent convincing evidence otherwise, Brainard said the
dismal performance of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product
may signal a more permanent slowdown, and that the Fed needed to
enter a phase of "watchful waiting" before raising rates. Her
remarks further weighed against the already slim chance of a
rate hike at the June policy-setting meeting, and could mark an
even more indefinite hold on a decision that had seemed locked
in for this fall.
"The underlying momentum of the recovery has proven
relatively susceptible to successive headwinds," Brainard said.
The risks associated with a Greek default, a slowdown in China,
and continued problems in Europe "may persist for some time,"
she said. "There is value to watchful waiting while additional
data help to clarify the economy's underlying momentum."
Brainard has been on the Fed board for a year now, and has
kept a relatively low public profile. But she used a speech at
the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday to
give her most extensive policy remarks yet, sounding a bearish
note based on the issues she knows best.
Brainard indicated that given the strong dollar, the impact
low oil prices are having on U.S. energy investment, and other
factors, the time for a rate hike may still be far off.
"We do experience cross currents from abroad and they do
affect our recovery and they affect the policy response,"
Brainard said. "Net exports have been a big drag. That means
manufacturing is weaker than it would otherwise be and that does
transmit into the labor market."
Her comments set her apart from a sizeable group of Fed
officials who have maintained that the international effects on
the U.S. will prove "transitory," and in
particular that low oil prices will encourage consumer spending.
Several months into oil's swoon, that isn't happening.
Brainard did not explicitly rule out a rate increase this
year, conforming to the Fed's current policy that as of the June
session it will conduct a "data dependent," meeting-by-meeting
discussion of whether it is time to hike rates after six years
at the near-zero level.
But she also made a forceful case for why dismal
first-quarter growth may be more than an aberration, and why it
is proving more difficult than expected for the Fed to "diverge"
and begin raising rates when the rest of the world economy isn't
performing well.
The situation has become frustratingly circular. Bad data at
home postpones a rate hike. But because the global economy is so
spotty, good U.S. data draws in foreign capital, pushes up the
value of the dollar, and weighs on the recovery, making it more
difficult for the Fed to raise rates.
The U.S. economy contracted 0.7 percent in the first
quarter, according to revised data issued last week, and was
seen growing just 0.8 percent in the second quarter, according
to an influential Atlanta Fed survey.
"The limited data in hand pertaining to the second quarter
do not suggest a significant bounceback in aggregate spending,"
Brainard said. "It would be difficult ... to dismiss the
possibility of a more significant drag on the economy."
The Fed's policy setting committee meets in June and for the
first time since the crisis will have the door open to a rate
increase. Fed officials have signaled a June hike is unlikely,
while investors have eyed December as the likely date of
liftoff.
Along with the difficulty overseas, Brainard said there was
still "some distance to go" before U.S. job markets are fully
healed from the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and recession,
given the still-high levels of part-time unemployment and low
labor force participation.
