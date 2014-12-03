(Adds issues, monetary policy implications)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The Federal Reserve is only in
the early stages of developing a set of macroprudential tools to
ensure financial stability and faces limits because of the
divided nature of U.S. financial sector oversight, Fed governor
Lael Brainard said on Wednesday.
"While the Federal Reserve has an inherent responsibility
for financial stability, it has an incomplete set of authorities
and a limited regulatory perimeter in a financial system that
has large capital markets and a fragmented regulatory
structure," Brainard said, an explicit recognition that the Fed
may only be able to go so far in its creation of a so-called
"macroprudential toolkit."
The tools most easily at hand, Brainard said, are those
associated with its supervision of the largest and most complex
financial institutions. Those could include tailoring annual
stress tests to target types of lending the Fed has come to see
as risky, or the imposition of higher capital buffers as a
remedy against frothy markets. She said the Fed is also
exploring the use of stricter margin requirements.
Brainard said that such tools could in theory take pressure
off monetary policy in fighting financial bubbles, allowing the
Fed to target pockets of instability while leaving interest
rates lower to support the rest of the economy.
But she also acknowledged the political and practical
limits. Some countries, for example, have imposed restrictions
on mortgage borrowers to curb property bubbles, but she said
that might be politically impractical in the U.S.
"We do have to be very realistic about working on the
borrower side," she said.
The discussion over how to best guarantee financial
stability has become a central one at the Fed. Policymakers have
cited the potential for a new crisis to arise out of unexpected
corners of the financial system, and are studying tools to try
to identify problems early and nip them in the bud.
Brainard said that in the Fed's review of so-called
macroprudential tools it has become apparent that the central
bank will face limits because of the breadth and complexity of
U.S. capital markets that include shadow banks, a large mortgage
lending market, and other credit channels the Fed cannot easily
reach. Other agencies, therefore, may need to be involved in
macroprudential oversight even though they don't necessarily
have a financial stability mission.
She noted, for example, that the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau could enact mortgage lending rules that would
slow down a real estate bubble, but under its mandate might only
do so if consumers were felt to be directly at risk, not
financial institutions.
"The Federal Reserve is seen as the agency with the broadest
sight lines across the economy," she said. But "no U.S. agency
yet has access to complete data regarding bank and nonbank
financial activities."
Brainard also said she was hopeful Congress would give the
Fed more leeway in setting capital rules for traditional
insurance companies that don't pose the same risks as the larger
and more inter-connected institutions the central bank is
focused on in its financial stability regulations.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)