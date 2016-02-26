(Adds comments on inflation, G20 meeting context)
By Jason Lange
Feb 26 Financial and economic shocks from abroad
could lead the Federal Reserve to keep U.S. interest rates lower
than many observers expect, according to a Fed policymaker who
also issued a call for more global coordination by central banks
and governments.
The comments by Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Friday
solidify her role as a leader among U.S. central bankers who are
wary about further interest rate hikes given their concerns over
a slumping global economy.
Speaking to a monetary policy conference in New York, she
said underlying weakness in America's economy and "heightened
spillovers" from abroad "could result in a lower policy path in
the United States relative to what many had predicted."
Her comments came as senior Group of 20 officials met in
Shanghai to discuss falling equity markets, volatile currencies
and signs of economic weakness throughout the world.
A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund called on the
G20 to plan for a coordinated stimulus program to keep a slowing
global economy from stalling.
Brainard said there was "scope for monetary policy to be
more effective with fiscal policy working in the same
direction."
"A joint determination by policymakers across major
economies to better deploy policy tools to provide support for
global demand could be beneficial," Brainard said.
Brainard did not comment on whether the Fed should raise
interest rates at its next meeting March 15-16. But she said
there was evidence of weakness in the U.S. job market and that
the Fed should be wary of betting that a tighter labor market
will fuel inflation as much as it has in the past.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)