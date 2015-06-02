WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. economy's recent
poor performance may be more than transitory, as the full impact
of weak consumer spending, low investment and the high value of
the dollar become apparent, Federal Reserve board member Lael
Brainard said on Tuesday.
"It would be difficult...to dismiss the possibility of a
more significant drag on the economy," Brainard said in a speech
at the Center for Strategic and International Studies at which
she indicated a rate hike may still be a ways off. "There is
value to watchful waiting while additional data help to clarify
the economy's underlying momentum."
Adding a bearish voice to the debate over the economic
outlook, Brainard gave the fullest exposition yet of how a high
dollar, weak foreign demand and the collapse in oil prices have
complicated the U.S. outlook. The expected benefits - of higher
consumer spending, for example - have yet to materialize, while
the drag on exports has been more severe and lasting than
anticipated.
"The data are presenting a mixed picture...There may be
reason not to ignore recent readings entirely," with the second
quarter not yet showing signs of the expected "bounceback" from
the dismal start of the year, Brainard said.
Brainard said the recovery so far has been a story of "fits
and starts," and that may be playing out again.
"The underlying momentum of the recovery has proven
relatively susceptible to successive headwinds," Brainard said.
"Data in hand pertaining to the second quarter do not suggest a
significant bounceback."
Current headwinds from broad, including the risks associated
with a Greek default and a slowdown in China, "may persist for
some time," she said.
The Fed's policy setting committee meets in June and for the
first time since the crisis will have the door open to an
interest rate increase. Fed officials have signaled a hike is
unlikely in June, given recent disappointment in some economic
data and the concern that a more significant slowdown may be
taking shape.
Brainard's speech adds significantly to that impression.
A recent appointee to the Fed, Brainard was previously the
head of international economic matters at the Treasury
Department, closely attuned to issues like the structural
economic problems faced by China and the implications of the
euro zone crisis.
Many Fed officials have suggested the troubles overseas
would have only a transitory effect on the U.S. economy.
Brainard's comments are the most forceful statement yet of how
overseas troubles may further delay the Fed's liftoff of
interest rates.
