WASHINGTON Nov 6 Federal Reserve Governor Lael
Brainard on Friday warned that raising U.S. interest rates could
hit global growth enough to knock the U.S. economy off its
current growth path.
This could leave the U.S. economy particularly vulnerable
because the central bank's benchmark interest rate is already
close to zero.
"The ability to offset spillovers from adverse developments
in foreign economies with conventional policy is constrained,
suggesting greater caution than normal," Brainard said in
prepared remarks to be delivered before a conference on monetary
policy.
The speech marked the latest occasion Brainard has urged her
rate-setting colleagues to be extra careful about raising
interest rates given global risks.
A strong report on hiring in the U.S. economy during
October, released earlier on Friday, has hardened expectations
the Fed will raise interest rates in December. Brainard did not
comment on the timing for rate hikes.
She said expectations that America will tighten policy
faster than its major trading partners is already restraining
U.S. economic growth through a stronger U.S. dollar.
She said the build-up of bubbles in China's economy has
"raised concerns," pointing out that many countries closely tied
to China's economy are "important destinations for U.S.
exports."
"A further weakening of foreign growth could pose downside
risks to the U.S. outlook," Brainard said.
