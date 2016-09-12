CHICAGO, Sept 12 Federal Reserve Governor Lael
Brainard said she wants to see stronger consumer spending data
and signs of rising inflation before she would support removing
monetary support for the U.S. economy.
"So going forward it would be an important thing to see some
of those spending indicators starting to really move in a more
positive direction going into the third and fourth quarter,"
Brainard told an event at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
on Monday when asked what developments would warrant an interest
rate increase.
She added that regarding inflation, "I'm going to be
watching that carefully, looking for signs for further progress
there as well."
