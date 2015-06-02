WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. Federal Reserve board
member Lael Brainard said on Tuesday that the country's labor
markets remain slack, with elevated numbers of part-time workers
and a labor force participation rate she expects could rise if
the economy improves more.
"There is still some distance to go," before the labor
market is fully recovered, Brainard said, indicating she is not
yet ready to vote for an interest rate increase.
Economic troubles in Europe and China are also "feeding
into" U.S. labor markets through weakened exports and other
channels.
"We do experience cross currents from abroad and they do
affect our recovery and they affect the policy response,"
Brainard said. "Net exports have been a big drag. That means
manufacturing is weaker than it would otherwise be and that does
transmit into the labor market."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)