NEW YORK Oct 9 To some who knew Janet Yellen
decades ago, her nomination to lead the Federal Reserve was no
surprise, and had them feeling reassured the country's monetary
system would be in capable hands.
"We referred to her as a stealth intellect," said Charles
Saydah, a retired journalist who went to junior high and Fort
Hamilton High School in New York's Brooklyn borough with Yellen.
"She only called attention to herself when we compared marks -
she always got the highest marks."
U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday nominated Yellen,
67, the Fed's current vice chair, to head the U.S. Federal
Reserve when Chairman Ben Bernanke's second term ends Jan. 31.
Yellen, if approved by the Senate, would be the first woman
to lead the institution, and the first to head a central bank in
any Group of Seven industrialized nation.
Though many of New York's most prestigious schools were
still not open to girls in the 1950s and 1960s, no one
questioned Yellen's academic future. "Janet could've run with
any of those kids who went to Stuyvesant (High School)," Saydah
said. "She was as smart as they were."
As a teen, Yellen seemingly excelled at so many subjects
that her friends were uncertain where she would make her mark.
"She was a self-described nerd, nose to the grindstone," said
Saydah.
In her high-school newspaper, Yellen, who was both the class
valedictorian and editor-in-chief in 1963, wrote an interview
with herself, according to a copy of the paper located by The
New York Times. She described her family's trips to Haiti, South
America, Scandinavia, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Holland and
Belgium, her love of off-Broadway plays, minerals, and a course
she took in contract bridge.
Regarding her future plans at Pembroke College, then the
women's sister college to Brown University, she wrote that she
had decided to major in math or anthropology or economics.
Susan Stover Grosart, one of Yellen's best friends since
seventh grade, said the two of them preferred classical music
and they would take advantage of free admission for students to
concerts at New York's Lincoln Center.
Before long, Yellen narrowed her many interests to
economics, Grosart said.
"After she took her first economics course, economics was
her favorite topic, and that's what we talk about on the phone,"
Grosart said. "Everyone's trying to figure out what makes Janet
tick. As far as I'm concerned, what makes her tick is that she's
a caring and thoughtful person who loves this country."
As a boy, Rich Rubin, a retired professor of medicine who
spent nine grades with Yellen and now lives in Portland, Oregon,
said he frequently visited the Yellen home, where Yellen's
mother, Anna, held meetings as den mother to a troop of Cub
Scouts.
Occasionally Janet Yellen lingered around the fringes of the
all-boys group as they discussed literature.
"It was an urban environment, so instead of going out in the
woods, we read," Rubin said. "I remember her mom talking about
books with us. It was clear the family was a very cultured
family."
Saydah said Yellen's mother once tried to play matchmaker
for her bookish daughter when she was nine or 10 years old with
a boy who lived a block away and was also one of her Cub Scouts.
"In Janet's mother's eyes, he was a suitable mate for her
daughter because, when he fulfilled a reading assignment,
instead of reading a comic book like all the other boys, he came
in and talked about reading 'Treasure Island,'" Saydah said.
But the childhood romance fizzled. It turned out the boy
failed to meet Anna Yellen's standards.
"Later it became clear to Janet's mother that he'd read the
comic-book version of 'Treasure Island,'" Saydah explained.
She would go on to marry and collaborate professionally with
George Akerlof, himself an accomplished economist who shared a
Nobel Prize in 2001.