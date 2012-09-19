(In third paragraph, corrects day of Bernanke press conference
to last Thursday)
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke trekked to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to tutor Senate
lawmakers on the economic dangers of the looming "fiscal cliff,"
the nearly $600 billion in planned spending cuts and tax hikes
that will bite at the start of next year unless lawmakers act.
Bernanke, who has publicly warned that dawdling by lawmakers
was putting the U.S. economy in peril, was expected to speak to
members of the Senate Finance Committee for about an hour behind
closed doors on Wednesday, in a meeting requested by the panel
chairman, Democrat Max Baucus.
"If the fiscal cliff isn't addressed, as I've said, I don't
think our tools are strong enough to offset the effects of a
major fiscal shock, so we'd have to think about what to do in
that contingency," the Fed chairman said at a news conference
last Thursday following the central bank's latest policy-setting
meeting. "It's really important for the fiscal policymakers to,
you know, work together to try and find a solution for that."
Last week, the Fed announced a new, open-ended round of bond
buying and pledged to hold short-term interest rates at rock
bottom levels longer than previously stated in an effort to
shore up the lackluster U.S. economic recovery.
Low tax rates enacted in 2001 and 2003 are to expire on Dec.
31, and $100 billion in automatic spending cuts are scheduled
for early January, but lawmakers are punting on action until
after the Nov. 6 congressional and presidential elections.
Failing to prevent the sharp fiscal tightening at the start
of the year could push the economy into recession, according to
the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
Members of both parties are waiting to move until they see
how much political edge they gain from the elections.
Democrats want to let tax rates rise for the wealthiest
Americans, while Republicans want to extend the lower tax rates
for all income groups.
Lawmakers are expected to leave town this week and not
return until after the elections.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai and Kim Dixon; Editing by
Leslie Adler)