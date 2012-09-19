WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke trekked to Capitol Hill o n W ednesday to caution Senate
lawmakers on the economic dangers of the looming "fiscal cliff,"
the nearly $600 billion in planned spending cuts and tax hikes
that will bite at the start of next year unless lawmakers act.
Bernanke, who has publicly warned that dawdling by lawmakers
was putting the U.S. economy in peril, spoke to members of the
Senate Finance Committee for about an hour behind closed doors
in a meeting requested by the panel chairman, Democrat Max
Baucus.
"I believe strongly that nothing of consequence is ever
solved when somebody tries to do something alone. You got to
work together. My whole goal here is to get senators working
together and it is happening," Baucus said after the meeting.
Bernanke declined to comment.
Last week, the Fed announced a new, open-ended round of bond
buying and pledged to hold short-term interest rates at rock-
bottom levels longer than previously stated in an effort to
shore up the lackluster U.S. economic recovery.
Bernanke also said then that the Fed could not solve the
economy's problems alone.
"If the fiscal cliff isn't addressed, as I've said, I don't
think our tools are strong enough to offset the effects of a
major fiscal shock, so we'd have to think about what to do in
that contingency," he said at a news conference last Thursday
following a meeting of Fed policymakers. "It's really important
for the fiscal policymakers to, you know, work together to try
and find a solution for that."
Low tax rates enacted in 2001 and 2003 are to expire on
December 31, and $100 billion in automatic spending cuts are
scheduled for early January. But lawmakers are putting off
action until after the Nov. 6 congressional and presidential
elections.
Failing to prevent the sharp fiscal tightening at the start
of the year could push the economy into recession, according to
the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
Members of both parties are waiting to move until they see
how much political edge they gain from the elections.
Democrats want to let tax rates rise for the wealthiest
Americans, while Republicans want to extend current lower tax
rates for all income groups.
Lawmakers are expected to leave town this week and not
return until after the elections.