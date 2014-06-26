NEW YORK, June 26 St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard on Thursday said he prefers the Fed to end its
bond-buying program in October, rather than in December, and
stuck by his forecast that interest rates should start to rise
by the first quarter of 2015.
U.S. economic growth should rebound this quarter to a pace
of about 3.5 percent to 4 percent, he told reporters after a
speech on inequality at the Council on Foreign Relations. The
economy shrank at a 2.9 percent annual pace last quarter.
Inflation, which has been too low, will pick up this year
and wage increases will follow, he predicted.
Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, said his rate rise forecast
is data-dependent.
