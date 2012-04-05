ST. LOUIS, April 5 The recent rise in bond yields, while not currently problematic, could spur the Federal Reserve into tightening policy if it became clear that development signaled an inflation risk, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

The Fed is currently taking "a lot of risks" with its very easy monetary policy, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters after a speech.

"If the economy started to be a lot stronger, people might put two and two together and say that, 'Maybe we're going to get a lot of inflation.' In that situation, the Fed's got to be ready to take action," he said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)