ST. LOUIS, April 5 The recent rise in bond
yields, while not currently problematic, could spur the Federal
Reserve into tightening policy if it became clear that
development signaled an inflation risk, a top Fed official said
on Thursday.
The Fed is currently taking "a lot of risks" with its very
easy monetary policy, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told
reporters after a speech.
"If the economy started to be a lot stronger, people might
put two and two together and say that, 'Maybe we're going to get
a lot of inflation.' In that situation, the Fed's got to be
ready to take action," he said.
