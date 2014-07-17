US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday he worries about low bond yields and whether a bond bubble is forming.
"Bond yields are extraordinarily low," Bullard told a business group in Owensboro, Kentucky, when asked whether the bond market was overbought and a bubble was forming. "I have worried some about this issue. I think when the 10-year Treasury was at 160 basis points, that seemed especially low to me." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)
BOSTON, March 15 David Russekoff, who engineered some of hedge fund Perry Capital's most profitable trades, has launched his own firm and expects to take in outside money in the coming months, two people familiar with his plan said.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.