EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures fall on bets of steeper rate cut

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 10 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures fell sharply on Friday as slower-than-expected inflation data fueled bets that the central bank will increase the magnitude of interest rate cuts next month. Brazil's official inflation index rose at its tamest pace since 2010 in the 12 months through February, below expectations of all 24 economists polled by Reuters. Rate future yields indicated a 60 percent probability that Brazil's c