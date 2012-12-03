GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
LITTLE ROCK Dec 3 St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday monetary policy would not be able to offset the impact on the country's economy if U.S. leaders are unable to avoid the tax hikes and spending cuts of the so-called year-end fiscal cliff.
Bullard told an audience after remarks that the hit to the U.S. economy would be "just too big" for the Fed to be able to fully ease the impact on growth.
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet