BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings entered amendment to credit agreement
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
MONTREAL, June 10 The U.S. fiscal outlook is improving, but Congress should do more to improve the medium- and long-term situation, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.
"There's much more to be done. And we really need to get our medium-run and long-run fiscal house in order and I would prefer that Congress not sit back and relax. I think they really need to get a big deal done and get that on to better footing," he told reporters in Montreal.
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees