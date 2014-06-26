NEW YORK, June 26 The Federal Reserve may be
behind the curve if the U.S. unemployment rate drops faster than
expected, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on
Thursday, at the same time expressing confidence the Fed will do
the right thing.
At the current 6.3 percent rate of unemployment, the United
States is "way ahead of schedule" on its trajectory toward a
normal labor market, Bullard said in response to questions after
a speech on inequality at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Bullard does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year.
The United States is no longer in a low-inflation
environment, he said, adding that inflation will continue to
tick higher and rise above 2 percent next year.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; writing by Ann Saphir;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)