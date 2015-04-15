WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. economy is
expected to see a boom that will send the unemployment rate into
the 4 percent range, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Wednesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that it is always
possible the economy could see a shock that hurts growth and
kills the recovery. But the policy hawk said the U.S. economy is
expected to maintain 3 percent growth in the medium term and
that interest rates should reflect this.
"You want the rate path to be set appropriately for the
coming boom period in the U.S. economy," Bullard said in remarks
during a Hyman Minsky conference here. Earlier in his remarks he
said now may be the time for the Fed to raise interest rates.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)