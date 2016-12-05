Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
PHOENIX Dec 5 Any effect of President-elect Donald Trump's policies on the broader economy likely won't be felt for more than a year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday, likely giving the U.S. central bank time to assess before changing its policy outlook.
An interest rate increase in December seems "reasonable," Bullard said during an event in Phoenix, but beyond that "the new policies could have an impact but more likely in 2018 than 2017," given the uncertainty around action by Congress and the time it takes for policy to change. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.