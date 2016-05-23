BEIJING May 23 A relatively tight labour market in the United States may put upward pressure on inflation, raising the case for higher interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

"Labor markets are relatively tight. This may put upward pressure on inflation going forward," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee, said in Beijing.

"This is an important factor supporting the FOMC view on the expected path of the policy rate," he said.

The remarks were prepared for delivery at a meeting of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, which focuses on monetary policy and investment. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)