WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The Federal Reserve will not
"enable" bad fiscal policy by deliberately holding down
borrowing costs in order to allow the U.S. government to go on a
spending spree, a senior Federal Reserve official said on
Thursday.
"That will end in tears. That is a bad policy and I'm fairly
certain that none of my colleagues on the FOMC (Federal Open
Market Committee) are interested in going in that direction,"
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, told
CNBC television.
Critics of the U.S. central bank, including many top
Republican politicians, complain the Fed's $2.3 trillion bond
purchase program has facilitated a massive expansion of
government spending by President Barrack Obama, a Democrat.
Bullard, who is not a voting member of the policy-setting
committee this year but will be a voter in 2013, said the
central bank would not collaborate with the government over
interest rates to facilitate heavy spending.
"You don't want to get into what we would call the
fiscal-dominant regime where the fiscal authority, or the
Congress and the president, they are borrowing a lot of money
and the Fed's role is to keep the interest rates low."
Anger among critics rose further when the Fed announced a
third round of so-called quantitative easing, or QE3, earlier
this month, taking bold steps to spur the economy just weeks
before the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Bullard, who has publicly stated that he would not have
voted for that decision, said the Fed was focused exclusively on
getting policy correct.
"We're going to pursue monetary policy that is the right one
for the nation, but it is not one that is trying to enable
irresponsible fiscal policy," he said.