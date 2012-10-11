* Must tackle too big to fail banks -Fed's Bullard
* Economy is creating jobs, unemployment ticking down
* Says recent data remains mixed, will be reviewed by Fed at
next meeting
By Alister Bull
ST. LOUIS, Oct 11 Big U.S. banks should become
smaller to make any failure more manageable, a senior Federal
Reserve official said on Thursday, supporting a suggestion that
the size of banks be limited to a specific percentage of U.S.
gross domestic product.
"I'm very much of a view that 'too-big-to-fail' remains
alive and well and the only way to really make progress on this
issue is to get firms down to a smaller size where you'd feel
comfortable letting them fail if the situation arose," St. Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard told reporters.
Bullard was referring to a situation in which a bank gets so
big that it is too costly to let it fail if it gets into
trouble. This is a competitive advantage a big bank can exploit
through access to cheaper capital, which allows it to grow even
larger compared with their rivals.
Some Fed officials advocate simply breaking apart the
biggest banks and Bullard has aligned himself with that camp.
"I do not think that we need firms that are so large and
complicated in order to have a healthy intermediation sector in
the U.S.," he said. "We would be better served by a setup that
had smaller firms in a competitive landscape across the sector."
Fed Board Governor Daniel Tarullo suggested in a speech on
Wednesday that Congress might want to think about new laws to
cap the size of banks relative to the size of the U.S. economy.
He argued this would tie their growth to the county's own growth
and consequent ability to absorb the shock if they got into
trouble. Bullard said that the suggestion had merit.
"Scaling by GDP (gross domestic product)... in general
terms, would make sense," he said. "Of course, the devil is in
the details of exactly how you would do that. But over time, as
the economy continues to grow, you would have to think about
what constitutes big and what constitutes small."
Big U.S. banks have been sharply critical of parts of the
Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation that contains limits on
financial sector concentration as too complex. Bullard said he
would prefer "multidimensional" measures of what too big meant
and then ask firms to stay beneath those thresholds.
EMPLOYMENT PICKING UP
Bullard is not a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year but will be in 2013.
However, he has spoken out against the additional action
taken in September by the U.S. central bank to spur growth, when
it announced a third round of quantitative easing and promised
to hold rates near zero until mid-2015.
Bullard said he was encouraged by the weekly jobs data,
released earlier on Thursday, that showed a surprise 30,000 drop
in initial claims for unemployment benefit last week to 339,000.
He also said the more closely watched four-week moving
average, which smoothes out week-to-week volatility, pointed at
continued progress in bringing down the rate of unemployment
from current levels of 7.8 percent, which came down last month,
but remains high by historic U.S. standards.
"I think we'll continue to tick down over the rest of the
year. I think a good benchmark is a tenth of a (percentage)
point (reduction) every other month...so long as the economy
stays in an expansion."
He expects U.S. growth to stay around 2 percent on an annual
basis over the second half of 2012, before picking up to a plus
3 percent pace next year.
But he has pushed out his estimate for when the Fed should
begin raising interest rates until mid-2014, from late-2013
under previous forecasts, because the economy had been weaker
than he anticipated.
Fed officials next meet on Oct. 23-24 to review policy and
Bullard said the picture they would consider remains mixed.
"You've got some sectors, like housing, that seem to be
doing somewhat better... but you've got other parts that are
little more ominous. Europe seems to be a little deeper in
recession than what we've seen earlier this year," he said.