BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
July 20 The Federal Reserve is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in September, a top Fed official told the Fox Business network on Monday, as inflation is set to rise toward the central bank's target and unemployment is poised to dip below 5 percent.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox that the U.S. economy is closer to normal than it has been for the past five years.
Bullard, who is not a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, is a policy hawk who previously said the Fed has kept rates at near-zero levels for too long.
Bullard said it was unlikely the Fed would decide to hike rates at its July 28-29 meeting, with September a stronger possibility.
"Next week might be a little early. I think we will use that meeting to assess the data. We have tried to be data dependent here," Bullard told Fox. "But I'd see September having more than a 50 percent probability right now, I think." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption