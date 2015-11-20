(Adds comments on labor market, real interest rates; background
on interest rate futures)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
FORT SMITH, Ark. Nov 20 The U.S. Federal
Reserve will want more uncertainty surrounding possible interest
rate moves on a meeting-by-meeting basis after an initial rate
hike, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.
"I think we are going to return to an era where there is a
bit more uncertainty about what the (Fed's policy-setting)
committee is going to do meeting to meeting," Bullard told
reporters after a speech to a business group in Fort Smith,
Arkansas.
"I would welcome the return of that because to me that's
normal monetary policy."
He added that the pace of monetary policy tightening should
be data-dependent, and the U.S. central bank must be willing to
switch course based on developments in the economy.
The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight
interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with the debate
already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward. The
Fed has not raised rates in about a decade.
Bullard, a prominent Fed hawk who is ready to raise rates,
said U.S. real consumption growth in the fourth quarter looked
to be "fairly strong" and added that he expected the economy to
expand for many more years to come, absent unexpected shocks.
"The economy is going to go into a boom period," Bullard
said, citing the low U.S. unemployment rate, which is currently
5 percent. He added that the U.S. labor market was "basically
back to normal" after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
But the Fed should not repeat what it did during the
2004-2006 tightening cycle, when it raised rates at 17
consecutive meetings, Bullard said, emphasizing that
policymakers should be more "flexible and reactive" to data this
time.
That means less forward guidance from the central bank after
its rates "liftoff" begins, said Bullard, who will be a voting
member of the policy-setting committee in 2016 under a rotating
system.
U.S. interest rate futures on Thursday suggested that
traders saw a 72 percent chance of a rate hike next month,
compared to 68 percent on Wednesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch.
Bullard also said on Friday the persistence of low real
interest rates was "a puzzle," echoing comments he made last
week where he entertained the possibility the United States is
entering an era of permanently low rates, which he termed
"permazero."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)