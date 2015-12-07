(Adds comments on inflation)
MUNCIE Indiana Dec 7 Once the Federal Reserve
decides to raise interest rates, perhaps as soon as next week,
attention will shift to actual movement in inflation to see if
the central bank's economic narrative proves accurate, St. Louis
Fed President James Bullard said on Monday.
With unemployment low, policymakers have justified a liftoff
of interest rates on the basis of "reasonable confidence" that
inflation will rise to two percent and meet the Fed's second
policy goal.
"We are concerned about all the variables ... The main one
is particularly the inflation variable. We have to see if that
actually starts to materialize," Bullard said.
If oil prices and the value of the dollar stabilize as
expected and inflation fails to increase, Bullard said that
would be a "blow" to the Fed's outlook and require a
reevaluation of what is taking place.
"If oil prices stabilize at the current level and the dollar
stabilizes and we still get no change in inflation, that will
have disproved our story," he said.
Bullard's remarks came after a speech in which he discussed
in detail the Fed's poor track record for forecasting central
economic variables like growth, inflation and the unemployment
rate.
That "hat trick" of mistakes has pulled the central bank in
conflicting directions, with a too-optimistic outlook for growth
and a rebound of inflation to the Fed's target, and a too
pessimistic view of how fast unemployment would decline.
In setting policy, the misses on gross domestic product and
inflation appeared to be given more weight, leading policymakers
to keep rates near zero even as the economy neared full
employment.
"The negative surprises with respect to real GDP growth and
inflation carried more weight during this period than the
positive surprises on labor market performance," he said.
An initial rate hike now appears likely to be approved when
the Fed meets next week, a decision that would end seven years
of near-zero rates and begin the first rate tightening cycle in
a decade.
At an economic policy lunch hosted by Ball State University,
Bullard said the inaccuracy of Fed forecasts has created a
"long-standing problem" as policymakers shift their view of the
proper rate path to adapt to the gap between their forecasts and
the outcome.
That tension could figure directly into debate in the coming
year over how fast or slow to raise rates once the initial
liftoff decision has been made.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Meredith Mazzilli)