LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 Extremely easy
Federal Reserve monetary policy is right for the current
economic conditions, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
on Friday in remarks that deviated little from past statements.
"The current stance of monetary policy is ultra-easy and
remains appropriately calibrated given the macroeconomic
situation in the U.S.," he said in a speech to business and
community representatives.
Bullard is not a voter this year on the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee. While often described as a
centrist on the spectrum of policymakers' views, the St. Louis
Fed leader has recently opposed calls for further Fed actions to
gird a modest economic recovery.
Bullard reiterated many of his concerns about super-easy
monetary conditions on Friday, saying they risk setting off an
inflation brushfire when the economy recovers. He also said a
long period of near-zero interest rates punishes those who save
money rather than lend it.
The Fed last week extended its informally named Operation
Twist program of selling short-term securities and replacing
them with longer-term ones to drive longer-term interest rates
lower. It cut short-term rates to near zero more than three
years ago, has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds, and promised
conditionally to hold rates near zero through late 2014.
Bullard said last week after the Fed meeting that there
would be a high bar to any further Fed bond buying.
On Friday, Bullard said European sovereign debt turmoil had
only modestly heightened U.S. financial strains. The Fed could
reopen liquidity facilities rolled out in the wake of the
2007-2009 crisis if euro zone problems escalated, he said.
