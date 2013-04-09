BRIEF-Spire and Laclede Gas finalize debt offerings
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
April 9 A top Federal Reserve official downplayed the meager March jobs report, arguing he still expects unemployment to tick down to about 7 percent by year end and that there is not enough evidence to suggest the U.S. economy is entering another spring "swoon."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pointed to a stronger Europe and other more positive U.S. economic data beyond the employment report, which last week showed only 88,000 jobs were created last month in the United States.
Bullard, speaking on CNBC, however added he was concerned that the drop in the unemployment rate to 7.6 percent, from 7.7 percent the previous month, was due to fewer Americans hunting for work.
HAVANA, March 9 Cuba said on Thursday it had approved five new business proposals for its Mariel special development zone, bringing the total so far to 24 projects from 11 countries, worth $966 million in investment. The Communist-run island created the zone three years ago, hoping to lure foreign capital with significant tax and customs breaks to boost its anemic economy.
* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products