April 9 A top Federal Reserve official
downplayed the meager March jobs report, arguing he still
expects unemployment to tick down to about 7 percent by year's
end and suggesting the U.S. economy is not entering another
spring "swoon."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pointed to a stronger
Europe and more positive U.S. economic data beyond the
employment report, which last week showed only 88,000 jobs were
created last month in the United States.
However, Bullard, speaking on CNBC on Tuesday, added he was
concerned that the drop in the unemployment rate to 7.6 percent,
from 7.7 percent the previous month, was due to fewer Americans
hunting for work.
"It's not changing my outlook so far. I'm inclined to look
past the report because I think there are some mixed messages in
there," including stronger average job growth over the last six
months.
"This is a down number, but we'll see," he said. "I don't
think we have enough evidence right now to say there's any kind
of a swoon going on."
The Fed has tied the duration of its bond buying program to
a "substantial improvement" in the labor market and plans to
keep interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate falls
to about 6.5 percent.
Investors are anxiously predicting when the central bank
will taper or end its monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds.
"Surely if we get into the low sevens (unemployment rate)
everyone will say there's substantial improvement in the labor
market," Bullard said.