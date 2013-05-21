By Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT May 21 Massive asset purchases are
the closest thing to normal monetary policy once interest rates
get near zero, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday, recommending that the European Central Bank weigh such
action if inflation falls further.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a
voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year,
also said the U.S. central bank should keep buying bonds, while
adjusting the pace of purchases up or down, according to
incoming economic data.
"Quantitative easing is closest to standard monetary policy,
involves clear action and has been effective," Bullard said in
remarks prepared for an economics lecture at the Goethe
University in Frankfurt.
The Fed is currently purchasing $85 billon worth of bonds
every month. It next meets on June 18-19 to review policy and
there has been some speculation it might signal a readiness to
taper the program, although most economists think it will keep
buying bonds for the bulk of 2013, based on recent mixed data.
Bullard did not tip his hand on what to expect from the Fed,
but noted the U.S. recovery had been disappointing and inflation
was drifting lower in both the United States and Europe.
However, he was more prescriptive for the euro zone, noting
the common currency bloc had tipped back into recession, and
suggested the ECB think about following the Fed and Bank of
Japan in undertaking a similar asset purchase program.
"If more monetary policy accommodation is desired, consider
a GDP-weighted quantitative easing program," he noted in a slide
presentation accompanying his lecture. GDP-weighting would make
up for the fact there is no pan-European government bond market
to appropriately distribute the benefits of the policy, he said.
"If inflation slows further in Europe, the ECB governing
council may wish to take actions beyond those, such as the OMT,
that have been taken to mitigate the continent's debt crisis,"
said Bullard.
The ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions policy to buy
government bonds of euro zone members has not yet been put to
use. But it has helped narrow yield spreads in the Spanish and
Italian bond markets - which the ECB was thinking of when it
created the program - following its launch in September 2012.
Bullard also cited the Japan's lost-decade of economic
stagnation to reinforce his argument that just cutting interest
rates was insufficient to ward off a damaging deflationary
spiral.
"Doing nothing risks the mildly deflationary situation
experienced by Japan in recent years," he said.